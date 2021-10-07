Adventure Theatre to Welcome Back Author Jessica Childress for Another Episode of ARTISTICALLY BLACK

Adventure will feature author Jessica Childress in the newest episode of Artistically Black with Dannielle Hutchinson. The dynamic duo will discuss creative challenges, how to keep the child and joy in all of us at play, and give a peek into Jessica's next book, President Prudence: J.P. Leads the Country. Juris P. Prudence is an eleven-year-old lawyer who loves taking on fun cases for kids! Even though she loves being a lawyer, Juris has always dreamed of becoming the President of the United States of America! Artistically Black begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

Adventure Theatre is excited to welcome back Jessica Childress. "Wonder and joy are qualities that we prioritize here at Adventure Theatre. As a family theatre, we've dedicated over seventy years to inspiring such feelings in our youngest patrons, but it is also to captivate audiences of all ages, and remind us adults of such wonder as well. Jessica beautifully balances both in her storytelling," says Artistic Director Chil Kong.

Episode three of Artistically Black premiere free on Facebook on October 10, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

ABOUT JESSICA

Jessica is the Chief Executive Dreamer of Juris Prudence LLC, a children's content company based on Jessica's first children's book, The Briefcase of Juris P. Prudence. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. She is the managing attorney of the Childress Firm PLLC, a law firm based in Washington, D.C., focusing on employment law. Ms. Childress also is the Chief Executive Dreamer of Juris Prudence LLC, a children's content company that produces educational products and services, teaching children about the law and leadership through fictional 11-year-old lawyer, Juris P. Prudence. Juris Prudence LLC is based on Ms. Childress' first children's book, The Briefcase of Juris P. Prudence, a fictional novel about an eleven-year-old lawyer who fights for children's right to vote.

Ms. Childress is active in multiple civic organizations. She has served as the chair of the Scholarship Committee for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Alumni Association's Board of Directors, on the Membership Committee of the National Bar Association's Young Lawyers Division, and she currently serves as a member of the Legal Aid Justice Center Advisory Council. In 2016, Ms. Childress was invited to attend the White House's United State of Women Summit, focusing on issues of gender equality and women's empowerment.