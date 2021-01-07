Adventure Presents Panel Discussion 'Casting in the Age of COVID and Social Equity'

This Sunday, January 10, Adventure presents a panel discussion that explores casting-from both sides of the table-during these times of social equity and the COVID pandemic. Panelists include Victor Vazquez, CSA from X Casting in NY; Jenna Duncan from Olney Theatre; Mani Yang, an independent casting director; and Eric Ruffin. Each brings a unique perspective on the different challenges that new actors face-in particular, new BIPOC actors-and how to re-define these challenges that so many actors are now learning to navigate. The live panel will be moderated by Adventure Artistic Director Chil Kong with a group of young actors participating in a Q&A; questions will also be taken live from the Facebook-live feed. To tune in, visit Adventure's Facebook page Sunday at 2PM ET.

Traditionally, this is the time of year that theatres cast the coming season, including young actors. Executive Team Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong see this Sunday as part of living out Adventure's commitment to inspiring and training emerging artists while championing the ideals of equity and accessibility. Says Kong, "Casting is changing quickly and reflecting the same issues we're all addressing as a society-all within the independent and on-going challenge of a pandemic. This panel will help move the industry forward while giving our students, emerging artists, and even experienced actors and casting directors tips for success."

Casting in the Age of COVID and Social Equity premieres free on Facebook on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.