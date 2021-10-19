Adventure Celebrates Halloween With A Re-Imagined Spooky Classic

As Halloween approaches, Adventure invites playwright José Casas to discuss how he re-envisioned the classic Gothic tale of Frankenstein in his new play, Gurl Frankenstein, as well as how he is working with a cohort of diverse writers on a mission to re-envision super hero myths through the BIPOC Super Hero project. This interview begins at 3PM ET on Sunday on Facebook-live: https://www.facebook.com/AdventureTheatreMTC/.

"What a scream!" says Artistic Director Chil Kong. "During the summer, we were able to experience reimagined stories with Fairy Tales in the Sun, and we're excited to see what José has in store for us, especially with a story originally written by a pioneering female author. It's incredible to see just how retellings are able to add even more depth to already timeless classic tales."

This digital interview premieres free on Facebook on October 24, 2021 at 3PM ET. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.