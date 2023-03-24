A NICE INDIAN BOY Extends at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center is extending the run of A Nice Indian Boy by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Zi Alikhan, for one week. The new closing date is Sunday, April 16, 2023. The additional performances in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab are:

Wednesday, April 12 at 7:45 pm

Thursday, April 13 at 7:45 pm

Friday, April 14 at 7:45 pm

Saturday, April 15 at 1:45 pm

Saturday, April 15 at 7:45 pm

Sunday, April 16 at 1:45 pm



Said Olney Theatre's Managing Director, Debbie Ellinghaus, "With a house that only seats 120 people, we wanted to provide extra opportunities for everyone to enjoy this vibrant portrait of a modern American family. It's proof positive that audiences are hungry for stories that reflect the incredible diversity in our region. Equally satisfying is how enthusiastically the local South Asian community has embraced Madhuri's play, showing that representation truly does matter." This is Olney Theatre's most successful show in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab since before the pandemic. More than a dozen performances of the family comedy have sold out.

The show stars Noah Israel, Jessica Jain, Abhimanyu Katyal, Carol Mazhuvancheril, and Lynette Rathnam. Surasree Das, Shaan Sharma, and Taylor Witt are swings.

Tickets for the extension dates are $69-$84 and are available via the Box Office (301-924-3400) and on the website: olneytheatre.org/whats-playing/nice-indian-boy