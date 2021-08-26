Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vienna Philharmonic's Summer Night Concert 2021 Will Stream Live Tomorrow

The concert premieres Friday, August 27 at 9 p.m. on PBS and the PBS Video app.

Aug. 26, 2021  
Vienna Philharmonic's Summer Night Concert 2021 will stream live tomorrow night as part of PBS Great Performances.

Enjoy the Vienna Philharmonic's annual summer night concert with pianist Igor Levit under the direction of guest conductor Daniel Harding at Austria's Schönbrunn Palace.

Musical selections:

Overture to "The Sicilian Vespers"
Giuseppe Verdi

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43
Sergei Rachmaninoff

Für Elise
Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story"
"Prologue," "Somewhere," "Scherzo," "Mambo"
Leonard Bernstein

Prelude to "The Afternoon of a Faun")
Claude Debussy

"Jupiter, the Briger of Jollity" from "The Planets," Symphonic Suite op. 32
Gustav Holst

Viennese Spirit Waltz
Johann Strauss (ii)

Learn more at https://www.pbs.org/wnet/gperf/vienna-philharmonic-summer-night-concert-2021-about-the-concert/12691/.


