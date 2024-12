UNSERE KINDER DER NACHT Comes to Landestheater Linz

It's the most anticipated movie of the year. We have been waiting for a long time to experience the transfer from the stage version to the silver screen. With all the social media buzz, it's hard to escape WICKED THE MOVIE (Part 1). Still, apart from the Cynthia Erivo/Ariana Grande exhibit friendship, the movie has a lot to offer. Directed by Jon M. Chu (who from now on should direct musical movie versions firsthand), you will find dozens of familiar faces, former WICKED cast members, as well as hidden easter eggs, both in motion and music (if you want to get spoilers, check youtube).