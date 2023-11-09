Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to Vienna in 2024

Performances run from March 2024 at the Raimund Theater.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

After Vereinigte Bühnen Wien’s great success with CATS, VBW is bringing one of the most famous musicals of all time, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, back to Vienna. Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will be brought to the Raimund Theater in spring 2024 by Artistic Director Christian Struppeck, for the first time in German-speaking countries.

This brand-new production of this world-renowned masterpiece has already enjoyed sensational sell out success in Great Britain, the USA, and Australia where it recently completed a run at the iconic Sydney Opera House. The Vienna premiere will take place in March 2024.

The legendary chandelier, gripping passion and world-famous melodies

International critics have raved, that Cameron Mackintosh’s new production is "bigger and better than ever". The production includes many spectacular special effects - including the legendary chandelier - the popular story and the breathtakingly romantic music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with all the world-famous songs including "The Music of the Night", "Think of Me", "The Phantom of the Opera", " All I Ask of You" and "Masquerade" -  performed  by a large cast  and the VBW Orchestra. This lavishly staged romantic musical presented by VBW at  the Raimund Theater  is a production that should not be missed!

In German with english surtitles.






