Due to a tight schedule, I sadly missed Opening Night but managed to take the journey to witness the highly anticipated German run of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 in Linz last weekend. When the show opened on Broadway in 2016, I had some doubts (apart from the relatively uncommon title) about transforming a Part ( the one with the affair) of Leo Tolstoy's War and Piece into a Musical, and honestly, no idea what to expect from Dave Malloys Pop Opera. The show scored 12! Tony Nominations but took home only two of the most eligible statues. ( Best Scenic Design and Best Lightning Design). After 32 previews and 336 performances, the Broadway run ended far too early. Comet went out to be the most underrated Broadway show in ages. Malloy gifted us with something unconventional and breathtaking that must be seen!

The Landestheater Linz Musical Department has proven its creativity and bravery before, so it is no surprise that Comet has landed at the Landestheater for its German Premiere. (where else).

Andrew D. Edwards designed a gobsmackingly adventurous set with different levels, some ranking into the audience. Forget the fourth wall. Matthias Davids used literally every inch of the theatre, and you get sought into the piece right from the start.

I have seen numerous Kim Duddy Choreos over the years, but what she has done for Comet is nothing less than a high-voltage extravaganza, requiring a lot of stamina from the cast. (That's what Kim Duddy is well-known for)

The Cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 ©Reinhard Winkler



Whenever I visited a show at the Landestheater Linz, they surprised me with exceptional creativity, and I thought it couldn't get any better. They proved me wrong(again). Comet is (possibly) one of the best Musicals the Landestheater gifted us with.



Hanna Kastner (is giving a charming pity Natascha), Christian Fröhlich (a warm-hearted Pierre), and Gernot Romic (wickedly handsome and mischievous Anatol) are leading the energetic Musical Ensemble together with Daniela Dett (2021 Broadwayworld Austria Award Winner Best Performer in a Musical as Hélène) and Lisa Antoni (Sonja) who took over from Judith Jandl.

Bettina Schurek, Gernot Romic and the Cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 ©Reinhard Winkler



Natascha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 is an epochal Musical spectacle! Energetically wild, furious, and full of Vodka. Read Tolstoy, the cast told in the show's announcement! I recommend exploring one of the rather unconventional Musicals of our time, enjoy Tolstoy!

Comet is directed by Matthias Davids, with Choreography by Kim Duddy, Set Design by Andrew D. Edwards, Lightning Design by Michael Grundner, Musical Direction by Tom Bitterlich, and German by Roman Hinze.