Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater

A musical (Easter) gift starring Drew Sarich as Jesus.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Back to "The same procedure as every Easter"! Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Time Rice epic Rock Opera is back for the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien Easter Tradition. The Cast shares the stage with the massive VBW Orchestra (conducted by Herbert Pichler) for a limited run at the Raimund Theater while Rebecca is taking an Easter Vacation.

Presenting JCS as a Concert with star-studded ensembles became an institution in Vienna, as does the Leading Man, Drew Sarich, as (an incomparable) Jesus. Unsurprisingly, the Comeback of this highly anticipated event sold out in a glimpse.

The tremendous VBW Orchestra (with its very own "guitar hero," Harry Peller) created an Epiphany out of Lloyd Webber's score!

Guess who is back in the building?

Alex Melcher (Judas) with Katharina and Sophiea Gorgi (Soul Girls) ©VBW_Herwig Prammer

Familiar faces are back on stage at the Raimund Theater, like Alex Melcher, who understudied Alfred in the Original Cast of Dance of the Vampires in 1997, his focus went to Engagements in Germany with only short visits back in Vienna. Melcher is playing Judas as a rebelliously harsh punk rocker. The show's famous title number is undoubtedly a stellar moment, only topped by Gethsemane. Drew Sarich (he played Jesus several times over the years) blew the theatre's roof off and earned (well-deserved) Standing Ovations for his extraordinary performance. Sarich is like good wine, he gets even better every year.

Drew Sarich starring as Jesus ©VBW_Herwig Prammer

Also back in Vienna is Christian Rey Marbella, playing King Herod in a, let's call it, "Marbella" manner, entertainingly dangerous! A joy having him back, even if its only for a limited run.

Christian Rey Marbella (King Herod), Drew Sarich (Jesus) and the Cast of JCS ©VBW_Herwig Prammer

Nienke Latten (Mary Magadalene), James Park (Pontius Pilatus) and other Cast Members from the current hit Rebecca, joined the Concert Cast. Yet another benefit of the Easter tradition is that regular audiences see leading actors from recent shows playing a different character for a limited time.

The plot is timeless, offers a wide field of interpretation, and countless opportunities to imply important messages. Alex Balga (also responsible for the very first German Jersey Boys production at the Musical Sommer Amstetten) directed the show in a now typical manner, mirroring today's society.

"If you'd come today
You could have reached a whole nation
Israel in 4 BC
Had no mass communication."

We learned a lot over the years, even though mass communication isn't always the kind of blessing Judas sings about. JCS can teach us many things, whether you enjoy it in the theatre or debating the movie in classrooms, because it is much more than just a Rock Opera, it's a mirror.

Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert runs from March 31 until April 10.

Directed by Alex Balga, with Choreographies by Pascale-Sabine Chevroton, costumes by Nicole Panagel, Video design by Sam Madwar, and Musical Direction by Herbert Pichler.




