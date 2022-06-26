Review: CATS AND MISS SAIGON

An Emotional Weekend in Vienna!

The Theatre Season is ending, and Vienna had to say Goodbye to MISS SAIGON and CATS.

MISS SAIGON opened earlier this year and took the audiences by storm. Engineer Christian Rey Marbella and his talented Vienna Cast played their final performance on Saturday, June 26, in front of a packed house. An emotional ending to a successful but far too short run.

Christian Rey Marbella ( The Engineer)and the Cast of MISS SAIGON ©Johann Persson

After MISS SAIGON'S final bow, it was CATS who, after a three-year run (with Covid emerging and changing everything), had to say farewell to Vienna.

The Cast send home their audience with an energetic Final Jellicle Ball. The show was stopped multiple times by Standing Ovations and ongoing Applause. What a great way to end this emotional journey. From Opening Night to unexpected restrictions back to sold-out houses. Again a run for the history books. Vienna is, for many reasons, a home for the Jellicle CATS. What a season, what an emotional roller-coaster ride On-and-Off Stage. Kiss today goodbye! To new beginnings, with familiar faces and fresh talents.