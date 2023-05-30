Previews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIEN

Visiting a club like the famous U4 Club during the day might be rather unusual, but what was once a second home to Falco, aka Hans Hölzl, is probably the best choice to present the cast of the highly anticipated in-house production of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. A historical place, filled with his stories.

It has been just a matter of time until the VBW are going to put on an hommage to Falco, one of Austria's greatest sons.

ROCK ME AMADEUS-DAS FALCO MUSICAL

Christian Struppeck (book), Andreas Gergen ( Director), Michael Reed (Musical Arrangements, Orchestration, Musical Supervision), and Tony Nominee Anthony Van Laast (Choreography), are responsible for the latest ( because there have been numerous Falco Musicals before, some for the better and some for the gutter) Musical to honor one of Vienna's most excellent and vibrant superstars. Rob and Ferdi Bolland (Original Falco Composers) brought four brand-new songs for the show. An exciting journey from scratch to stardom, emotions, success, and escapades, anything Falco has been famous for.

Moritz Mausser, will star as Hans Hölz/FALCO. The newcomer will lead the show, together with Alex Melcher (FALCO Alter Ego), Martin Enenkel (Hansi), Simon Stockinger (Billy), Tanja Golden (Maria), Franz Frickel (Markus), Andreas Lichtenberger (Horst) and Katharina Gorgi (Isabella). The VBW Orchestra will play under the baton of Michael Römer (Musical Director). ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL is scheduled to celebrate its Opening Night on October 7th at the Ronacher Theater in the heart of Vienna.

For tickets and further information about the show, visit

https://www.musicalvienna.at/de/spielplan-und-tickets/spielplan/production/1062/ROCK-ME-AMADEUS--DAS-FALCO-MUSICAL/calendar