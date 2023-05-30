Previews: ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL at RONACHER THEATER WIEN

MEET THE CAST OF ROCK ME AMADEUS

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg Next Week Photo 2 Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg Next Week

Visiting a club like the famous U4 Club during the day might be rather unusual, but what was once a second home to Falco, aka Hans Hölzl, is probably the best choice to present the cast of the highly anticipated in-house production of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. A historical place, filled with his stories.

It has been just a matter of time until the VBW are going to put on an hommage to Falco, one of Austria's greatest sons.

ROCK ME AMADEUS-DAS FALCO MUSICAL

Christian Struppeck (book), Andreas Gergen ( Director), Michael Reed (Musical Arrangements, Orchestration, Musical Supervision), and Tony Nominee Anthony Van Laast (Choreography), are responsible for the latest ( because there have been numerous Falco Musicals before, some for the better and some for the gutter) Musical to honor one of Vienna's most excellent and vibrant superstars. Rob and Ferdi Bolland (Original Falco Composers) brought four brand-new songs for the show. An exciting journey from scratch to stardom, emotions, success, and escapades, anything Falco has been famous for.

Moritz Mausser, will star as Hans Hölz/FALCO. The newcomer will lead the show, together with Alex Melcher (FALCO Alter Ego), Martin Enenkel (Hansi), Simon Stockinger (Billy), Tanja Golden (Maria), Franz Frickel (Markus), Andreas Lichtenberger (Horst) and Katharina Gorgi (Isabella). The VBW Orchestra will play under the baton of Michael Römer (Musical Director). ROCK ME AMADEUS DAS FALCO MUSICAL  is scheduled to celebrate its Opening Night on October 7th at the Ronacher Theater in the heart of Vienna.

For tickets and further information about the show, visit

https://www.musicalvienna.at/de/spielplan-und-tickets/spielplan/production/1062/ROCK-ME-AMADEUS--DAS-FALCO-MUSICAL/calendar





RELATED STORIES - Austria

Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg Next Week Photo
Schubertiade Chamber Concert Comes to Salzburg Next Week

When Daniel Barenboim first picked up the conductor's baton as a young teenager he had already established a reputation as a child prodigy at the piano. Wilhelm Furtwängler, for whom he auditioned in Salzburg in 1954, called the eleven-year-old a 'phenomenon'.

JEDERMANN Comes to Salzburg Photo
JEDERMANN Comes to Salzburg

Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s Jedermann (Everyman), directed by Max Reinhardt with Salzburg Cathedral as a magnificent backdrop, was given as the inaugural performance of the Salzburg Festival on 22 August 1920. Since then, this founding tradition has been seen more than 700 times — a unique occurrence in German-language theatre.

JEDERMANN Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer Photo
JEDERMANN Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer

Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s Jedermann (Everyman), directed by Max Reinhardt with Salzburg Cathedral as a magnificent backdrop, was given as the inaugural performance of the Salzburg Festival on 22 August 1920. Since then, this founding tradition has been seen more than 700 times — a unique occurrence in German-language theatre.

PING PONG Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer Photo
PING PONG Comes to Salzburg Festival This Summer

In this musical and theatrical show featuring singing, guitar, saxophone and percussion, a volley of insecurities, taunts and common interests fly around the table in a musical quickfire game of table tennis.


From This Author - Martin Ganeider

Martin Ganeider, born in the beautiful mountains of Austria (not so Sound of music as some might think) felt in love with Musical theatre when he found a Vinyl from the Austrian production of CATS. Wi... (read more about this author)

Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund TheaterReview: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR IN CONCERT at Raimund Theater
Review: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at LANDESTHEATER LINZReview: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at LANDESTHEATER LINZ
Review: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKTReview: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at MEHR THEATER AM GROSSMARKT
Obituary: Caspar Richter Has Passed AwayObituary: Caspar Richter Has Passed Away

Videos

Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA Video
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

Austria SHOWS

Recommended For You