FROM OPENING NIGHTS TO LOCKDOWN SEASON at Austria

Julia Koci as Liza Elliott

©Johannes Ifkovits/Volksoper Wien

We all have been overexcited and thankful when our beloved theatres have been able to open their doors after a really devastating time. An Opening Night on almost every corner. The blood started pumping again, shiny theatre lights, glamorous theatre nights, familiar faces, both on stage and in the audience. Chitchatting during the interval, it felt so good to be back in the theatre, but now, everything is on hold (again). Due to the rate of new infections, Austria will be back in Lockdown beginning on Monday, November 22. Theatres have done their best, to make a night out at the theatre as safe as possible but sad to say, the doors are closed again. MISS SAIGON, raring to start Previews, has to cancel again. The wonderful Cast was more than ready to open at the beautiful refurbished Raimund Theater.

LADY IN THE DARK at the Volksoper is another huge Opening Night, unfortunately, postponed. We have been excited about seeing Julia Koci portraying Liza Elliott in Kurt Weil's masterpiece. Koci has been brilliant as the Bakers Wife in INTO THE WOODS, of course, expectations are high, Koci looks like the perfect fit for the part of Liza Elliott and we can't wait to be allowed back into the theatre seeing what Matthias Davids ( Director) has done with Weil's undoubted Broadway Classic.

Everything is on hold again in Austria. The theatres will be back, we will be back, let's hope it will be soon. Life is so much better with music and the theatre. Many of the smaller ones are struggling these days, support your local theatres, every little thing helps. The arts are more than just entertainment, life is so much better and brighter with theatre in it. We all need the theatre as much as the theatre needs us. Stay safe and healthy until we meet again back to where we all belong.