BWW Review: WHERE ARE WE NOW? at 2021

Where are we now?

In the case of the worldwide pandemic situation, a daft question, to be honest, but one we should be allowed to ask for. 2020 took a lot of things we hold dear and near from us. It has been the year of living room concerts and streaming events. We tried to stay as positive as possible, people in Austria have been able to enjoy at least some Live theatre magic but as the Government put everything on hold again with a new Lock-Down (series) the theatres went dark again. The industry is working hard to get everything in line for a possible re-opening. 2021 has brought us a vaccination to fight the damn C-Virus and the results from the 2020 Regional Awards presented by TodayTix. It has been a much different Awards Season but you, the readers showed a lot of love for the arts and artists. Apart from the country's leaders, you have never forgotten our artists. It's heartwarming to see so many votes, every single one is a declaration of love to the theatre, our theatre, a message of honour for our artists. 2020 has been a tough one for all of us but now we are at the start of 2021 and ready for one of the greatest comebacks of all times. Stay safe and healthy until we see each other again, when the curtain is ready to rise, and never forget:"There is no business like showbusiness!"