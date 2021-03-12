BWW Previews: ONLINE PREMIERE OF LOVE LETTERS, THE WAVE, THE BROKEN JUG AND I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI at Landestheater Linz

As the arts are still on hold, without any possibility to open up again, the ensemble in Linz is working hard to get their repertoire ready for a potential Opening Night. Every one of us is desperately waiting for the day when theatres are allowed to welcome their audience again. The Landestheater Linz, (one of my favorite modern theatre buildings) is inviting the audience to its so-called Netzbühne-Online-Premiere, the world of Dance, Musical, Play, and Opera. Tickets are available via https://www.landestheater-linz.at/netzbuehne/unser-angebot. With the Pay-as-you-wish option, audience members can decide, how much they want to pay for the performance. The Landestheater is offering a free-entry for every show. A wonderful gesture but to be fair, we all should pay our beloved theatre the honor and respect they deserve and pay for the opportunity to enjoy their performance in our living room. Shows are available for 48 hours after the start of the stream. During these 48 hours, you are able to enjoy the performance as often as you like.

The productions will be available for a couple of weeks. A wonderful solution during these uncertain times, let's honor their hard work, even if we are only virtually in the room where it happens. Visit their homepage for bonus features about the performances and get your tickets ( I recommend the Ticket of Romantic) for some song and dance. As if everyone is unable to attend in person at the Landestheater Linz, bring the extravagant building with its wonderful ensemble into your living room or on your mobile device and enjoy some theatre magic.

DATES

1. NETZBÜHNE ONLINE-PREMIERE | DANCE

LOVELETTERS

Dance Evening by MEI HONG LIN

Musiccollage by Eleni Karaindrou,

Kolsimcha, Kronos Quartet, Heitor

Villa-Lobos and others

Sat. March 13 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

2. NETZBÜHNE-ONLINE-PREMIERE | MUSICAL

THE WAVE (DIE WELLE)

MUSICAL from Or Matias

Based on the Account written by Ron Jones

Sat. March 20 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

3. NETZBÜHNE-ONLINE-PREMIERE | PLAY

THE BROKEN JUG

from Heinrich Von Kleist

Sat. March 27 2021 | 7:30 p.m.

4. NETZBÜHNE-ONLINE-PREMIERE | OPERA

I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI

(ROMEO AND JULIET)

from Vincenzo Bellini

Sat. April 10 2021 | 7:30 p.m.