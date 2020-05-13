BWW Previews: MUSICAL QUARANTINE DIARIES at AUSTRIA

MUSICAL IN THE TIME OF COVID19!

It's not over yet, our beloved theatres are still dark, most of us are stuck at home office, where there is no dress code, even not for video conferences. (which better should be) Artists all over the world are trying to get the most out of this crisis. (in a pure creative way) We got a bunch of beautiful home concerts, self recorded performances and funny duets and we enjoyed every single one. (Some more than others) Katrin Schweiger (Music) and Thomas Neuwerth (book) made a virtue out of necessity. They created HOME STAGE- THE ONLINE MUSICAL. Due to the restrictions and the fact, we all should stay at home, they made the best out of it writing an online Musical Series about a due to Corona-Virus canceled upcoming Musical. The Producers decided, that the director of the show (played by Reinwald Kranner) should held an online workshop with the possible cast members to keep the production alive. Directed by Gernot Kranner (famous for his creation of Professor Abronsius in the Original production of TANZ DER VAMPIRE), the actors are supposed to shot their parts in their homes, choreographed by Barbara Castka (curr. Demeter/CATS; Vienna) The very first episode will be aired on May 14th 8 p.m. CEST. Special Guests are announced as well for the upcoming episodes. One of them will be Maximilian Mann (curr. Genie in Disney's ALADDIN/Stuttgart) in Episode 2.

Let's see if HOME STAGE-THE ONLINE MUSICAL can lighten these times up a bit. Nothing is as magical as a live experience but before we are able to lighten the theatres up again, we consume our online dose of Musicals. Stay safe and healthy!

To watch HOME STAGE- THE ONLINE MUSICAL visit www.homestage-musical.eu





