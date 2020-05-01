BWW Previews: MUSICAL QUARANTINE DIARIES at AUSTRIA

MUSICAL IN THE TIME OF COVID19!

We are in the middle of something, no one ever dreamed about. Theatres, Cafes, Restaurants, all closed, our social life swapped into the world of digital communications. But even in the darkest times, there is always a light. Musical Actors have done amazing things, like Rory Six and his Living Room Concerts. (If you enjoyed his concerts, click here to find out more about his upcoming plans and his crowdfunding project)

On Sunday, May 3rd, the VEREINIGTE BÜHNEN WIEN presents a Best Of Musical Concert in the ORF- Radio Kulturhaus in Vienna. "WIR SPIELEN FÜR ÖSTERREICH", with Songs from the In House productions like ELISABETH, TANZ DER VAMPIRE, DER BESUCH DER ALTEN DAME, I AM FROM AUSTRIA, SCHIKANEDER, DON CAMILLO & PEPPONE, MOZART!, REBECCA and not to forget, the current production of CATS.

The likes of Thomas Borchert, Carin Filipčić, Maya Hakvoort, Dominik Hees, Milica Jovanović, Oedo Kuipers, Lukas Perman, Drew Sarich, and Mark Seibert are bringing some Musical Magic into our living rooms. If you are in need of more Musical, the ORF is streaming the latest VBW In House production I AM FROM AUSTRIA straight after the concert. As we are going to enjoy Musical separated together on Sunday, don't forget to dress up properly for the show. Stay safe and healthy.

Mark your calendar, May 3rd, 8:15 p.m. on ORF III and at the ORF TV-Thek





