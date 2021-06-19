BWW Previews: FLOATING CONCERTS 2021 at Alte Donau
Performers include André Bauer, Iris Camaa, David & Mia, Flowrag, Maya Hakvoort, Ramesh Nair, Eric Papilaya, Sandra Pires, Andreas Steppan, Vienna Strings, and more.
FLOATING CONCERTS 2021
Due to the huge success, the FLOATING CONCERTS are coming back later this summer. A truly remarkable idea, floating on the beautiful Alte Donau, with fine music and great artists. Vienna at its best. André Bauer, Iris Camaa, David & Mia, Flowrag, Maya Hakvoort, Ramesh Nair, Eric Papilaya, Sandra Pires, Andreas Steppan, Vienna Strings, Wietske van Tongeren, and Martin Wöss are part of the Opening Night on July 15. We are looking forward to summer, floating around in the heart of Vienna.
For tickets and further information visit: https://www.meine-insel.at/floating-concerts/