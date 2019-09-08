BWW Previews: BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL ON TOUR

"I will Always love you".........., and now you are already singing it. Whitney Houstons song is one, if not the greatest movie song of all times. BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL is getting ready to tour through Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The Producers got some familiar faces to star in the show.

AISATA BLACKMAN ( Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Act Berlin and Tour; Rachel Marron Stage Palladium Theater Stuttgart and others), has played the part of Rachel Marron in the Stuttgart production and is happy to sing those famous Whitney Houston Songs again. Her Bodyguard will be Jo Weil, who recently played Frank Farmer in Vienna. Weil said, he loved to watch the blockbuster and was over the moon, when he got the chance to create his version of Frank Farmer. Weil is more than happy to come back to his favorite part in his favorite musical. THE BODYGUARD is coming back to Austria for a short visit but this time far away from Viennas kitten paradise.

The favorite love story with some of the finest movie songs ever written is hitting the road.

Get your tickets here, here or here. Get all the latest informations about the tour on www.bodyguard-musical.de

And don't forgert it's catchy tune.





