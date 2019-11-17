Young Australian Broadway Chorus Pounces On National Theatre With CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber's renowned CATS is making its grand foray into The National Theatre from January 17-25. Join in on the junkyard antics as the talented Young Australian Broadway Chorus get set to wow audiences yet again, having won hearts and rave reviews in the past.

Based on TS Elliot's collection of poems 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats', CATS is a true musical theatre phenomenon, running for a record-setting 21 years on London's West End and New York's Broadway for 18 years. It will achieve Hollywood status this summer when it's released as a highly anticipated blockbuster film.

Originally written as short stories for Elliot's children in the 1930s, this much-loved musical will take you through the colourful lives of the Jellicle cats as they strut and sing across the stage of a crumbling Music Hall set in England during the Great Depression.

Audiences of all ages can anticipate this band of alleyway cats to brighten up the stage against Andrew Lloyd Webber's eclectic score - including the crowd favourite, "Memory".

The fully-sung production is directed by Robert Coates, who previously directed the sell-out spectacular The Wizard of Oz (Union Theatre) earlier this year. The Young Australian Broadway Chorus has also enjoyed sell-out success in previous productions such as Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR (Union Theatre) and Les Miserables (National Theatre).

"This is a gorgeous production [of Madagascar JR] by the Young Australian Broadway Chorus, with bright, brilliant costumes, awesome energy and fun choreography - a great experience for both cast and their audience" Australian Stage

"YABC has done it again, they have delivered a classic to the stage in what can only be described as a truly professional show....I gave it 5 stars!" Leigh Drew reviewing Les Misérables

The YABC is a dynamic, specialised musical theatre course for 8 -18 year olds, providing an exciting mix of tuition and onstage performance. With a focus on developing performance skills, members enjoy weekly rehearsals in acting, song, and programme delivers students with a diverse ability in musical theatre. Skills developed throughout the year are showcased on stage in performances twice a year.

Book by TS Elliot. Original Music and Lyrics Andrew Lloyd Webber, Trevor Nunn and Richard Stilgoe

Sessions

Friday 17 January - 7:30pm - Preview Wednesday 22 January, 7:30pm

Saturday 18 January, 2:00pm - Preview Thursday 23 January, 7:30pm

Saturday 18 January, 7:30pm - Opening Night Friday 24 January, 7:30pm

Monday 20 January, 6:30pm Saturday 25 January, 2:00pm

Tuesday 21 January, 7:30pm Saturday 25 January, 7:30pm - Closing Night

Location Ticket Information

National Theatre Melbourne Cost: $33 - $49.50 +bf

20 Carlisle Street (cnr Barkly St), St Kilda Bookings: https://www.catsmusical.com.au/ OR (03) 8199





