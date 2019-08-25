YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND - THE SONGS AND STORY OF CAROLE KING Comes to The Alex Theatre

You've Got a Friend' with a touch of James Taylor, featuring Nikki Nicholls and Kings Rule, will perform at The Alex Theatre, 135 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda on Saturday 7 September. This will be an unforgettable evening of Carole King's songs and story covering her amazing life and musical career.

Carole King is one of the most prolific singer/songwriters of our time. The 'Baby Boomer' generation fell in love with her melodies and chord structures that touched the heartstrings of her legions of fans with lyrics that simply expressed our feelings. Her music has withstood the age of time and new generations of soulful melody lovers have discovered her once again.

'You've Got a Friend' is a musical journey highlighting not only Carole's creations for herself, but also songs she wrote for other artists such as The Beatles "Chains," James Taylor, The Drifters "Up on the Roof," Blood Sweat & Tears "Hi De Ho," Herman's Hermits "I'm into Something Good" and more.

Michael Cristiano also gives us a touch of James Taylor with some of his most loved songs 'How Sweet It Is', 'Fire and Rain', 'Carolina On My Mind' and 'Steamroller Blues'.

Nikki said, "In 1971, when Carole was the keyboard player in James' band he decided that she needed to shine. So to her complete dismay, Carole was coaxed to the front of the stage by James to take up her rightful position under the spotlight. It was from that moment Carole King the performer was born."

The members of King's Rule are Adrian Scott (Air Supply & Kylie Minogue), Michael Cristiano (The Seekers) Eric McCuster (Mondo Rock) Rick Petropoulos (The Ferrets and Motivators) and Fallon Williams 111 (Steve Marriott's Humble Pie).

Nikki has had a long and distinguished career performing with some of the best artists in the music industry including John Farnham, Suzi Quatro, Lulu and touring the world with Kylie Minogue. Nikki starred alongside Wendy Stapleton and Debra Byrne for 10 years in the highly acclaimed "Girls, Girls, Girls" and recently released her solo album "Bridesmaid".

Nikki said, "Carole King's life so far has certainly been a tapestry of rich and royal hue and I feel extremely blessed to be able to present a collection of her amazing, legendary songs that was the soundtrack of our lives".

Tickets : www.premier.ticketek.com.au





