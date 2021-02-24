YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL To Be 1st KXT Show Streamed Nationally This March

From 5th to 20th March, Rogue Projects, in association with Bakehouse Theatre Company, will present the world premiere of Sam O'Sullivan's much-anticipated new play You're Not Special; a wickedly dark comedy about relationships, intimacy, and the dangerous line between truth and fiction in the digital age.

The production will be captured by Australian Theatre Live (ATL), and enjoy a digital season in the CST Screening Room, the online theatre platform at Critical Stages Touring. The show is the first production at Kings Cross Theatre to be filmed by ATL for future distribution online, and through their broadcast, cinema, and venue partners nationally.

Filming in 4K to capture Kaitlyn Crocker, Anna Gardiner and Martin Kinnane's production design in ultra-high definition, ATL is excited to be bringing great independent theatre to audiences everywhere. For the first time, audiences outside of Sydney will be able to watch a show from the KXT stage while it is still in the theatre. An 18 date digital season will run from Wednesday 17th March to Saturday 3rd April viewable via streaming video service Vimeo.

Grant Dodwell from AT-Live said, "This is a terrific opportunity to attract a much wider audience for fringe theatre, the lifeblood of the live performance industry, and to reach an audience way beyond metropolitan Sydney and across the country. And there couldn't be a more appropriate time for all Australians to consider the themes in Sam's play of social disconnection, and how we relate to others in a world structured for our 'convenience'."

Directed by Samantha Young, You're Not Special is inspired by the way our interactions with the world are changing before our eyes. A darkly comic look at life and love in an age where screens rule, and whatever we want is only a click away, it's about where we are heading as a species and what we have done to ourselves. The production features actors Kate Skinner (Anatomy of a Suicide) and Ariadne Sgouros (This Bitter Earth, Coram Boy), both returning to the KXT stage, alongside ACA graduate Arkia Ashraf, in his Sydney independent stage debut.

Suzanne Miller, Artistic Director of bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company said, "KXT is in the heart of the Cross, in the heart of the city. We proudly present new work to small crowds in an intimate venue and are delighted that Rogue Projects are looking to find ways to reach out to new audiences. Sam O'Sullivan's new work plants us firmly in the dilemmas of the digital age. And as the Kings Cross lockout laws are rolled back, and the district begins to emerge once again as an important theatre precinct, we're excited to explore ways of harnessing that digital power.

You're Not Special will be also published by Australian Plays, with hardcopies from Griffin Press available at the theatre during the season. It was originally commissioned by Artistic Director Phil Spencer as a short work for Griffin Theatre's From Scratch Festival, before development at the KXT Storytellers Festival in 2019 with Dramaturg Dominic Mercer.

Bookings via www.rogueprojects.com.au and Humanitix, or at our cashless box office 1 hour prior to performance.

KXT/Kings Cross Hotel is a registered COVID-Safe venue, please check their website for up to date COVID-safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.