YOU COULD'VE HAD IT ALL: The Adele Group Therapy Sing-A-Long Comes to the Butterfly Club Next Month

With over 10 million views on YouTube and a social media tribe of over 400 thousand adoring fans across the globe, Cassidy La Crème has, until now, been one of Australia's best kept secrets... but now she's back on home soil and giving us everything we never knew we wanted! In her upcoming hilarious-yet-heartfelt cabaret "YOU COULD'VE HAD IT ALL: The Adele Group Therapy Sing-A-Long", Cassidy offers audiences equal parts vulnerability and belly laughs as she pairs showstopping vocal performances of Adele power ballads with tales of her comedically unfortunately dating history.

Life has a way of throwing us curveballs. Pre-pandemic, this Australian born-and-raised vocal powerhouse was at the peak of her career abroad in Malaysia, having found fame as a recording artist, actress and TV personality in the Malay-speaking community across the globe. Had you asked her back in 2020 (when she made the decision to drop everything and rush home to Australia to be with her family before the borders closed) what she thought she would be doing now: being a 'supremely single' 34-year-old woman living at home with her parents wasn't exactly what she had planned.

Armed with a long list of heartbreaks to her name as spectacular as the accomplishments of her career, it was Adele's songs that got Cassidy through the tough times. Having developed a deep bond with Adele's music over the course of her 20s, it was over wines with friends that she realised she was not alone. One friend recently revealed that when she first moved to Melbourne with a friend, they both went through nasty breakups and would meet up to drive around the streets of Melbourne together with the radio blaring and it was belting out the songs of Adele that got them through it. Thus, the idea for "YOU COULD'VE HAD IT ALL: The Adele Group-Therapy Sing-A-Long" was born.

Adele is undoubtedly the voice of every millennial heartbreak. You Could've Had It All will cleverly uplift the heaviest of hearts with this tongue-in-cheek approach to 'group therapy'. The show features all the Adele puns, parodies, and power ballads you can handle... and even a little Carpool Karaoke!

It's time to set fire to the rain and send some love to your new lover (aka Cassidy) by booking tickets now, so she can make you feel her love and give you all the things they didn't give to you!

WARNING: Missing out on this Adele-ectable experience will hurt more than rolling in the depths of your last break up.

DATES & TIMES:

7th - 12th March 7:00PM

LOCATION:

The Butterfly Club

5 Carson Place (off Little Collins), Melbourne CBD

TICKETS: thebutterflyclub.com