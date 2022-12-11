Writers' Block Theatre to Present TRANSCENDENCE at Midsumma Festival in 2023

Writers' Block Theatre will return to the Midsumma Festival in 2023 with the world premiere of Transcendence. It is an original queer play that discusses gender identity at a time when trans, non-binary, and gender diverse individuals are not being afforded opportunities to enjoy safe spaces to be themselves. Performing at The Butterfly Club, Transcendence is a humorous and heartfelt look at having the courage to discover your authentic self.

Fifteen-year-old William (Anthony Pontonio) is feeling anxious about an upcoming camp his parents are forcing him to attend. With an unwavering father hovering near and two best friends who know that he's keeping something from them, William just wants to work things out for himself... because William doesn't think he is supposed to be a boy.

Transcendence is written and directed by Wayne Stellini, whose previous Midsumma seasons of Michael and Phillip Are Getting Married in the Morning, What Ever Happened to Jeremy Baxter?, and The Boy I Paid For were met with audience and critical acclaim. 'Discussions about gender identity isn't anything new,' Wayne Stellini begins, 'but we are seeing gender-diverse individuals being targeted by political agendas around the world that do nothing but harm those who don't feel as though they were born in the right body or whose identity doesn't fit within the binary.

'At its heart,' Stellini continues, 'Transcendence is about the fractured relationship between a father and his child, and what happens when people aren't given the personal space to discover, embrace, and celebrate who they really are.'

To experience William's journey of self-discovery, join us for the limited season of Transcendence. Bookings are recommended.

Venue: The Butterfly Club-Upstairs, 5 Carson Pl., Melbourne VIC 3000

Dates: Monday, 23 - Saturday, 28 January 2023

Time: 8.30pm

Tickets: Full $37.00, Concession $33.00, Group (6+) $30.00!

Bookings and more information: thebutterflyclub.com

Photo Credit: Leo Pontonio