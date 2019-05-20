Women Of The White House Cabaret Comes to The Butterfly Club

Women of the White House is an all-singing, all-dancing, part drag, all wigs, tell-all expose of true facts, fake news, and modern day right wing conservative feminism from inside the big orange world of Trump.



Donald Trump: malignant nuclear pussy-grabbing pumpkin, or the smartest guy in the room and staunch feminist? Sure, Donald Trump presents as a tweeting Edgelord with the negotiating skills of a toddler after twelve cans of Diet Coke, but he's flanked by two of Americas strongest and most enigmatic women: First Lady Melania Trump, and Kellyanne Conway, the current counsellor to President Trump.

Women of the White House stars Ebony McGeady as Melania Trump, Sam Coats as Kellyanne Conway, and Laura Morrisby and Claire Vandali as their peppy all-American Trump cheer squad. Under the direction of writer, performer, DJ, and cabaret director/performer Fiona Scott-Norman, these four upcoming performers are excited to bring their own unique blend of satire, pep, and feminism to the Melbourne Cabaret Fringe Festival.



Women of the White House opens at 7pm on the 1st of July, and runs until the 6th of July (no performance Tuesday). Bookings recommended.

Tickets: thebutterflyclub.com





