Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus Begins QPAC Debut

Perfect for school holiday fun, Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus, a family show with a circus twist by internationally renowned contemporary circus company Circa, tumbles into QPAC's Cremorne Theatre until 18 January 2020.

Designed to amaze people of all ages, Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus reinvents Mozart's magical music in a skilful and illuminating show featuring Circa's dexterous daredevil artists and a live accordionist. Watch as the notes are physically lifted off the page as performers bring the renowned compositions to life amidst a storm of powder, tumbles and crashes, all under the eccentric swirl of the conductor's baton.

Created by Yaron Lifschitz with Benjamin Knapton and the Circa Ensemble featuring music recorded by the renowned Quincy Grant (Circa, Slingsby), Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus follows Circa's hugely successful repertoire of contemporary circus shows including Carnival of the Animals, En Masse, Humans and Opus.





