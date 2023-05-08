Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month

Performances run Thurs 22nd June - Sat 1st July.

Wit Incorporated Presents BLEACHED Next Month

Award-winning independent theatre company, Wit Incorporated, have announced their next Melbourne season, directed by Ruby Rees (Punk Rock).

Bleached speculates on a future where the climate crisis has become so catastrophic that nations are closing their borders, one by one. Australian tourists crawl the globe, "like cockroaches", consuming all it has to offer, before it is locked down forever; a last-ditch universal effort to fight the climate crisis.

"My intention in writing Bleached was to explore our responses to environmental guilt. By portraying a dark vision of the future, where nations and individuals have cut themselves off from the rest of the world and are plunged into a never-ending lockdown, I want to inspire proactive action, and shake a progressive audience out of its collective apathy and moral paralysis." Melbourne playwright, Laura Collins.

Wit Incorporated commits to bringing high-quality theatre to Melbourne's West. Rees has assembled a cast of six featuring Lansy Feng, Madeleine Magee-Carr, Megan Mitchell, Sass Pinci, Anthony Pontonio and Eva Rees. The set will be created using recycled materials with lighting and set headed up by Oliver Ross (Trophy Boys) and Moya Lucy (Dogfight).

LISTING DETAILS:
Thurs 22nd June - Sat 1st July | 7.30pm | Bluestone Church Arts Space, 8A Hyde St, Footscray
Sun 25th June l 3pm l Relaxed & Auslan Interpreted show
Fri 14th July | 7.30pm | The Bowery Theatre, 33 Princess Street, St Albans

LENGTH Approx 60minutes

TICKETS $35 Adult | $27 Concession | $27 Groups of 6 or more | $25 Preview

BOOKINGS Click Here

Contains adult themes, occasional coarse language, animal cruelty, violence, depiction of sexual activity and implied infant loss and neglect. Occasional strobe and haze. For audiences aged 15+ only.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU