Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ely Tapp - ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Cassandra Fumi - THE CROCODILE - fortyfivedownstairs

Best Ensemble
ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Burke - FAR AWAY - fortyfivedownstairs

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Eric von Ahlefeldt - THE BOY FROM OZ - Williamstown Musical Theatre Company

Best Musical
CHESS - CLOC

Best New Play Or Musical
TROPHY BOYS - fortyfivedownstairs

Best Performer In A Play
Dax Carnay - THE 6 GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANSPERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE - La Mama

Best Play
FUNNY MONEY - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stuart Dodge - THE BOY FROM OZ - Williamstown Musical Theatre Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ash Armitt - ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
fortyfivedownstairs



