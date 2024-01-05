Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Australia - Melbourne!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ely Tapp - ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Cassandra Fumi - THE CROCODILE - fortyfivedownstairs
Best Ensemble
ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Burke - FAR AWAY - fortyfivedownstairs
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Eric von Ahlefeldt - THE BOY FROM OZ - Williamstown Musical Theatre Company
Best Musical
CHESS - CLOC
Best New Play Or Musical
TROPHY BOYS - fortyfivedownstairs
Best Performer In A Play
Dax Carnay - THE 6 GUYS AN IMMIGRANT TRANSPERSON OF COLOUR WILL DATE IN MELBOURNE - La Mama
Best Play
FUNNY MONEY - Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stuart Dodge - THE BOY FROM OZ - Williamstown Musical Theatre Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ash Armitt - ALL SHOOK UP - Babirra Music Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
fortyfivedownstairs
Videos
|RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
|Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Robin Hood Outdoors at Montsalvat
Montsalvat (1/10-1/14)
|Dinosaur World Live
The National Theatre (1/04-1/06)
|Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
|King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
|Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
|Jazz Men
Athenaeum Theatre (1/10-1/11)
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You