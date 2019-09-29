Walk Off The Earth Announces 2020 Australian Tour

Following a sold out 2017 tour, TEG Dainty and Nice Events are excited to announce that Canadian indie pop group Walk off the Earth will return to Australia in January 2020 for another series of spectacular performances, including a very special show at the iconic Sydney Opera House.

The 'HERE WE GO!' Australian tour dates are:

Tuesday 21 January - Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday 22 January - Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Saturday 25 January - AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 26 January - Plenary Theatre, Melbourne

Monday 27 January - Riverside Theatre, Perth

Tickets go on sale at 11am (local time) on Thursday 3 October from www.tegdainty.com.

Walk off the Earth is a Juno Award winning, multi-platinum musical phenomenon currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside Toronto in Burlington, Ontario, their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, "Red Hands" (#1 at AAA), "Fire In My Soul" & "Rule The World" (multi-platinum); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world (Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, & Steve Aoki).

The group have had over ONE BILLION You Tube views, over 3 million followers on Facebook, nearly 4 million subscribers and have sold over one million records worldwide.

The band's latest single "I'll Be There" has become a streaming sensation, charting on the viral and iTunes charts in dozens of countries as well as making its way up the hot AC and Top 40 charts in the USA and Canada. Their third LP, "HERE WE GO!" comes out through Sony RED/Orchard on 10/25.

In 2018, Walk off the Earth won a Streamy Award for Best Cover Song with their interpretation of Maroon Five's "Girls Like You". They also released a holiday EP, "Subscribe to the Holidays," that charted as the #1 independent release in Canada. Their fanbase continues to grow and they have been touring for the best part of 2019.

In late 2018, the band faced a major and unexpected loss with the sudden death of band member Mike "Beard Guy" Taylor. Mike's incredible ability behind the keys gave the band a sturdy foundation to soar and create. In the wake of Mike's passing, and with much difficult consideration, the band decided to move forward and use the opportunity to honor and share the extraordinary legacy Mike left behind.

The continued chemistry between band members Gianni, Sarah, Joel, and Marshall is undeniable. With Joel's driving and prolific percussion work and Gianni, Sarah, and Marshall's captivating vocal styling and melodic arrangements, 2019 will be a year full of new and original music from the band. Their independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic, and awe-inspiring creativity has catapulted Walk Off the Earth into new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.

Lauded globally for their engaging and highly creative live shows, Walk off the Earth fans can expect nothing short of a high energy pop spectacle that will have them up out of their seats and dancing all night long.

Tickets go on sale at 11am (local time) on Thursday 3 October from www.tegdainty.com. All shows are all ages.





