WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING By Andrew Bovell Presented By Clovelly Fox Productions

Newly established company Clovelly Fox Productions will present their debut production by renowned Australian playwright Andrew Bovell, When The Rain Stops Falling from 2 - 11 April at Space 28 at the Victorian College of the Arts.

Boasting a brilliant ensemble cast, this play sees some of Melbourne's theatre greats take to the stage including Grant Piro, Kirby Burgess, Carolyn Bock, Danielle Carter, Lucas Linehan and Andrea Solonge.

Award-winning director Tyran Parke (Barnum, Follies, Ordinary Days), says that as the drama unfolds across an intricate, multi-layered story, the connections between the interweaving stories and characters become very clear.

"It's a piece about intergenerational pain. What we suppress emotionally has to come out somewhere - often in the relationships with our children," he says.

The year is 2039 and a fish falls from the sky in Alice Springs. On the same day, a man receives a call from his estranged son which begins an exploration into family, betrayal and forgiveness. Spanning four generations and two hemispheres over an 80-year period, Bovell's play returns to Melbourne 12 years after its debut.

When The Rain Stops Falling feels more urgent today particularly with the topic of an environmental crisis serving as a metaphor throughout the piece.

"As I reflect on a world devastated by climate change, especially over the past few horrific months in Australia, the idea of leaving a mess for others to clean up after us is even more resonant in this work. And while this moving story is set against the backdrop of events which are still happening today, they unfold with humanity and hope," says Parke.

As the Artistic Director of Clovelly Fox Productions, Parke is "thrilled about welcoming a new and diverse guard of practitioners into the Foxes Den; I know they will produce surprising, audacious and deeply connected work reflecting the changing world we try to navigate daily, now and into a new decade."

When The Rain Stops Falling - with its ambitious structure, demanding subject matter and a presentation through magic realism - is the perfect theatrical debut for Clovelly Fox Productions.

Bookings at eventbrite.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You