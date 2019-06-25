WARMWATERS Come to The Butterfly Club

Warmwaters are a faux folk duo who are worse than they think they are, but better than they know. Everyone enjoys good roots, and Warmwaters stand ready to folk you right up with their songs of romance and other issues. They've got a lot of issues.

Performing at the Butterfly Club on Wednesday 31st July and Thursday 1st August, 2019, this is the last stop of an Intranational Tour launching their new recording: InExperience - a concept EP.

If you love folk music, you will love this show. If you hate folk music, you'll love it even more. Hilarious and musical, "the audience follow every pun, experience, every passive-aggressive poke made, and laugh consistently at the couple's expense" (Diball, 2016) in a show described as 'a standout' (ConcretePlayground) and the 'surprise hit of the Queensland Cabaret Festival' (XSEntertainment).

Warmwaters is a comic cabaret show featuring the duo's distinctly arousing and original "accidentally-on-purpose cheeky" (Brisbane Times) love and protest songs blended with classics you know and love.

A cross between Spinal Tap, The Kransky Sisters and David Brent, Warmwaters leaves audiences with a smile on their face and all tingly below. Revitalised by the creation of their new recording 'InExperience', Warmwaters return to the stage as only they can with a whole new direction, while keeping everything exactly the same.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/warmbutt

Dates & Times: 8:30pm 31st July & 1st August

Tickets: Standard, Concession, Member, Group, Earlybird





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You