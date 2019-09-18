Vika & Linda Bull Bring BETWEEN TWO SHORES to Arts Centre Melbourne

Australian music legends Vika & Linda Bull will present their evocative new show, Between Two Shores, a moving selection of songs and personal stories at Arts Centre Melbourne from 21 - 23 November, 2019.



Blending narratives from their lives and careers through their unique vocals and instinctive harmonies, the duo will take audiences on a journey through the diverse pathways they have forged into soul, gospel, rock, country and the island music of their Tongan ancestry.

"Between Two Shores tells our story so far. A musical timeline of songs we were raised on, songs we've been lucky enough to sing and songs that we always wanted to sing. The hardest part is deciding what to leave out!" says Linda Bull.

"The show is a story about our musical journey from Tonga to Australia. We did it for Adelaide Cabaret Festival and now we're gonna do it for Melbourne, our home town where it all began,'' says Vika Bull.

Since their multi-platinum conquest of pop radio with the Black Sorrows in the late 1980's, through to studio and concert performances with Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Rockwiz and many more, they have produced their own catalogue of eight albums. They also have a new one on the way as they are are currently working on their first full length album of original material for 18 years.



On stage and in the studio, they continue to seek challenges as diverse as Tell The Angels, a gospel album recorded live in a Brunswick pub; Meet Me In the Middle of the Air, an innovative mix of jazz and gospel created by Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky; The Merri Soul Sessions presented by Paul Kelly and Paul Kelly's Seven Sonnets & A Song. Additionally Vika has taken the lead in At Last - The Etta James Story which saw its world premiere in Melbourne and shared the stage with iconic singer Debra Byrne in Tapestry: The Songs of Carole King. While in 2018 Linda introduced her sparkling new show with guest Sime Nugent, Stardust: The Songs Of Willie Nelson.

Between Two Shores is a unique opportunity for audiences to journey through the 30-year career of one of Australia's most distinctive duos. The show premiered at Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2019 to sold-out houses and critical acclaim. This season is co-presented by the Australian Music Vault, demonstrating Art Centre Melbourne's commitment to supporting, sharing and celebrating Australian music stories.

Book: artscentremelbourne.com.au or 1300 182 183





