Video: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final

The Melbourne production of Moulin Rouge! played its final performance on 4 February 2024.
POPULAR
Patrice Tipoki, who played Satine in the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical, recently took the stage to perform 'Firework' before the Australian Open 2024 Men's Final at Rod Laver Arena.
The Melbourne production of Moulin Rouge! played its final performance on 4 February 2024.
Check out the video below!
Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!
Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.
Videos
|A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
|Much Ado About Nothing
Central Park (2/17-3/10)
|Possum Magic
Geelong Arts Centre (4/12-4/13)
|House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
|House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
|Possum Magic
Alexander Theatre (4/05-4/07)
|Adventures in Neverland
Central Park (2/24-3/10)
|RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
|King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You