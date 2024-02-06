Video: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Patrice Tipoki Performs 'Firework' at the Australian Open Men's Final

The Melbourne production of Moulin Rouge! played its final performance on 4 February 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Patrice Tipoki, who played Satine in the Australian production of Moulin Rouge! the Musical, recently took the stage to perform 'Firework' before the Australian Open 2024 Men's Final at Rod Laver Arena.

Check out the video below!

About Moulin Rouge!

Enter a world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza featuring over 70 songs including everyone’s favourite, “Lady Marmalade,” there are also thrilling new additions such as “Chandelier,” “Single Ladies,” and “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love.






