Video: Inside Rehearsal For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Melbourne

Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens in Melbourne at the Regent Theatre on 13 November, followed by a Sydney season at the Capitol Theatre from 11 February, 2023.

Get a look inside rehearsal in the all new video below!

After two triumphant seasons at The London Palladium, this brand new production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's sensational show will come direct to Australia, with Melbourne's opening to be the first staging of this newly reimagined production outside of the UK.

Euan Fistrovic Doidge will star as Joseph, and Paulini as The Narrator. For the Melbourne season only, Shane Crawford will feature in the cameo role Pharaoh and for the Sydney season Trevor Ashley will feature as Pharaoh.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of The Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.