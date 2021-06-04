Victorian Opera Releases Statement Apologizing For Lack of Diversity in THE WHO'S TOMMY Cast

Victorian Opera has apologized for a lack of diversity in the cast for its upcoming production of The Who's Tommy, after the company received backlash on social media.

Several people complained in Facebook about the "extremely white cast" that was announced for the production set for later this year.

In response, VO chief executive Elizabeth Hill posted a statement on Facebook.

"We want to apologise for how this announcement has made many of our community feel," the statement reads. "We want to acknowledge that our upcoming production of The Who's Tommy does not have the representation that is important to our community and to us. And we are sorry."

Hill said that the Opera will consult with the community on how to address "the challenges that many BIPOC artists, musicians and composers face in our industry."

She also mentioned that the Opera's upcoming production of Parrwang Lifts the Sky was created by a First Nations artist Deborah Cheetham and stars a majority BIPOC cast, but "we can and will do better."

Read the full statement below: