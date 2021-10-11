Victorian Creators Fund Announces Latest Round of Recipients

Twenty seven 'Creators' have shared in $995,902 through the 2021 round of the program which supports research, development and experimentation activities that will enable Victorian creatives to expand their skills and lay the foundation for career boosting new work.

This year the Sidney Myer Fund partnered with the Victorian Government to boost the program, contributing $100,000. The partnership made the 2021 round the largest to date in terms of both funding and the number of creatives to receive support.

Sidney Myer Fund Chairman Andrew Myer AM said: "Arts and culture are at the heart of what makes Victoria a great place to call home, but the last two years have been a very difficult time for the creatives in those fields. Sidney Myer Fund is delighted to be working with government to help more artists get the financial support they need to make their own vital contribution to our community."

The Creators Fund was launched in 2018 as an initiative of the Victorian Government's first Creative State strategy.

Modelled on initiatives in the science, medical and technology sectors, the Creators Fund is a one-of-a-kind Victorian Government program that it supports creative practitioners to undertake the kind of intensive R&D that sits behind major new projects, products and discoveries.

With the pandemic continuing to have widespread impacts across the creative sector, the 2021 round will enable the creative workers to continue working behind the scenes. This year's supported activities include writing and research projects, technical investigations and virtual collaborations with artists and experts from across Australia and the globe.

As well as boosting their own practice or business, the 2021 Creators will share their learnings with the broader creative community, building on Victoria's reputation as the creative state.

Continued support for the Creators Fund was provided as part of the $288 million Creative State 2025 strategy. Applications for the 2022 round of the program will open later this year.