Trevor Noah Will Embark on 2024 Australian Tour

Trevor Noah is one of the most successful comedians in the world and was the host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central for seven years. Under Trevor, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” broke free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. Last year, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” landed a record number of seven Emmy Award nominations. At this year's Emmys, Trevor won the Award for the most Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

Trevor has served as the Grammy Awards host for four years in a row, with the 2023 show garnering the highest viewership numbers since 2020. Noah is a Grammy nominee himself. His standup special “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” was nominated for best comedy album at the 2020 Grammys.

Straight off the back of hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards last night, Bohm Presents are pleased to announce that Trevor Noah is returning to Australia for a national tour in November – His brand new show Off The Record goes on sale Friday 9 February at 10am.

Expect a hilarious evening featuring Noah's famed sharp wit and intelligent commentary interlaced with unmistakable charm. Covering a range of topics to race and his childhood in South Africa you can be sure he will touch on any breaking news to ensure every single show is different. Trevor will be true to form as he hilariously shares revelations about leaning to speak German, modern communication and his love for curry!

Trevor is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” and its young readers adaptation, released in 2019, “It's Trevor Noah: Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” which also debuted as a New York Times bestseller. The Audible edition of “Born a Crime,” performed by Trevor, was produced by Audible and remains one of the top-selling, highest-rated, and most-commented-on Audible performances of all time. To date, “Born a Crime” has sold over 3 million copies across all formats.

Following the extraordinary success of “Born a Crime,” Trevor is writing a new book titled “Into the Uncut Grass” which is scheduled for release this year and is a gorgeously illustrated and moving modern fable for readers of all ages about forgiveness, acceptance, and the secret to solidarity.

Trevor currently hosts an original Spotify weekly podcast titled What Now? With Trevor Noah. In this new podcast, listener will get a chance to hear Trevor Noah like never before. In each episode, Trevor will go deep with a special guest, including entertainers, CEOs, actors, athletes, and thought leaders. He'll bring the kind of conversations that happen behind the scenes to light, full of radical candor, authentic back-and-forths, and honest reactions, with Trevor bringing to bear his classic, effortlessly playful and equally probing style.

In 2018, Noah launched the Trevor Noah Foundation to improve equitable access to quality education for underserved youth in South Africa. Noah's vision is a world where education enables youth to dream, see and build the impossible.

Tour Dates

Brisbane Entertainment Centre Friday 8 November

Perth Rac Arena Monday 11 November

Melbourne Rod Laver Arena Thursday 14 November

Sydney Qudos Bank Arena Wednesday 20 November