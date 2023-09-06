Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris' THE LIFE OF BYRON Comes to Melbourne and Sydney

Australian comedy legends Tony Nikolakopoulos and George Kapiniaris team up once again to bring you the world premiere of The Life of Byron. Following the success of their national 2-year tour of their previous collaboration, The Last Proxy, the duo, along with writer Sally Faraday, will bring this heartfelt comedy to the stage in Melbourne and Sydney.



Filled with laughter and pathos, The Life of Byron is a heartwarming exploration of family and the challenges of love, responsibility, and growing up with George Kapiniaris in the role of Byron. The play sees the world through the eyes of one man as he struggles with one of the most important decisions he’ll ever make - and the choices, mistakes and the greatest influence that have brought him to this point.



Byron's mother is suffering from the early effects of dementia, and his sister Alex, played by Maria Theodorakis, thinks the best option is to sell the house and put their mum in a nursing home. Can Byron send his mother away? Has he got what it takes to care for her himself? Or can he use the time he’s got left with his mum to unlock her mystery and maybe, finally, grow up in the process?



Produced, directed and written by Tony Nikolakopoulos (Last Proxy, Honeymoon in Hellas, Café Rebetika, Underbelly, Last King Of The X) with co-writer Sally Faraday (Red Lopez, Dog Park), The Life of Byron is a sweet and tender theatrical experience and an ode to the extraordinary lives of a generation of migrants who made Australia what it is today. The premiere will be held in Melbourne and the show will then travel to Sydney where it will be performed as part of the Greek Festival of Sydney.



In 2023, it is estimated that more than 1.5 million people in Australia are involved in the care of someone living with dementia. Dementia is the leading cause of death for women and 2nd leading cause of death for men in Australia with 400,000 Aussies currently living with dementia. Over 400,000 Australian residents identify as Greek - generated largely from the 160,000 Greeks arriving After World War II and the Greek Civil War that followed. Over 220,000 still speak Greek at home.



The is a heart-warming play covering topics of dementia impacting families whilst celebrating the generation of migrants who shaped modern Australia and challenges of responsibilities as we age. Tickets start from $55.00 and are available from Click Here.

Performance Information

Melbourne

The Alex Theatre, St Kilda

October 11th – 22nd

Tickets: from $65.00

Sydney

The Fusebox Factory Theatre, Marrickville

November 1st – 12th

Tickets: from $45.00