TodayTix Announces $30 Digital Lottery for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Australia

TodayTix has announced the Australian debut of a brand new TodayTix Lottery experience alongside Moulin Rouge! The Musical Australia.

From 12:01am Thursday, 11 November, theatregoers will be able to enter the digital Lottery for a chance to access $30 tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

To access the $30 digital Lottery, all audiences need to do is download the TodayTix app and enter the draw before 1pm each Wednesday. Entrants will receive bonus entries if they share their participation in the digital Lottery on social media. Winners will be announced between 1-6pm each Wednesday, and they will have access to some of the hottest tickets to the show.

"We could not be more excited for the curtain to lift on the Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Melbourne after such a trying time. There's no greater joy than sharing the wonder of theatre with our audiences, and welcoming performers and creatives back to work," said TodayTix CEO and Co-Founder Brian Fenty.

"Since pioneering the first ever digital Lottery in 2014, we've worked to create effortless digital access programs, removing the barriers for accessible tickets to the world's most coveted shows," he continued. "Australian audiences have embraced our Lottery technology with open arms, so it made sense to launch an innovative new lottery technology with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, giving Australians the chance to immerse themselves in the magic of theatre at a more affordable price point."

The revamped technology now features an Instagram Story integration allowing showgoers to better share their excitement with their friends. Investments have also been made into the visual experience to better immerse the audience in Moulin Rouge! The Musical before they're even there, and the entry process has become even more seamless making it easier than ever for people to enter.

The Australian-made, Tony Award-winning musical based on the cult-favourite Baz Luhrmann film is directed by Alex Timbers and stars some of Australia's most talented performers. At a time when the industry has suffered so much, the show's proudly Australian producers, Global Creatures, are committed to making sure the show goes on.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the first ever Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway, so it couldn't feel more right to partner with TodayTix in Australia and offer the excitement of a Broadway-born digital Lottery in Melbourne, making our show more accessible to more people," said Carmen Pavlovic, CEO of Global Creatures and Producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Melbourne is now set to host the highly anticipated production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical following its Broadway reopening in September and West End opening in November.

For more information about the TodayTix and Moulin Rouge! The Musical $30 digital Lottery, and to enter, visit todaytix.com or download the TodayTix TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store.

