Tickets Are Now on Sale For BAT OUT OF HELL's Australian Tour in 2021

Article Pixel Jun. 18, 2020  
Jim Steinman's epic rock musical, Bat Out Of Hell is coming to Australia's biggest arenas in 2021.

Based on one of the best-selling albums of all time, the award-winning wild child musical features a powerhouse of hits including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth", "Bat Out Of Hell" and "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" An epic love story of rebellious youth and passion, this rock spectacular brings to life the legendary hits of Jim Steinman in an exhilarating two and a half hour rock event.

Tour Dates

PERTH
RAC ARENA
Fri 7 May 2021

ADELAIDE
Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Mon 10 May 2021

MELBOURNE
Rod Laver Arena
Thu 13 May 2021

BRISBANE
Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Sat 15 May 2021

SYDNEY
Qudos Bank Arena
Tue 18 May 2021

Tickets are on sale now at http://www.batoutofhellmusical.com.au/.


