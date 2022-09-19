Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Works to Present YOU'RE A CATCH! WHY ARE YOU SINGLE? as Part of the 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festival

Rather than having a continuous plot, this musical is a series of mini stories - think Love Actually... but about single people!

Sep. 19, 2022  

This October, as part of the 2022 Melbourne Fringe Festival, Theatre Works will be presenting new Aussie musical You're a Catch! Why are you Single?, a high energy character comedy about looking for love in all the wrong places.

In this fast-paced modern world full of dating apps and impossible expectations, it's harder than ever to find meaningful connection. Becky must navigate the pitfalls and learn to accept herself before another Christmas family dinner rolls around.

This musical is a song cycle featuring 12 new songs and 8 original monologues. Rather than having a continuous plot, this musical is a series of mini stories - think Love Actually... but about single people! From dorky dads to promiscuous uni students, a tent enthusiast and a Nice Guy, audiences are sure to see a piece of themselves somewhere amongst the madness and can expect belly laughs aplenty.

"I want people to know it's okay to go to a wedding or reunion or Christmas dinner without a plus-one." explains writer, Sarah Wynen. "Make no mistake, this show is about sex, heartache, grief, lust... lots of these big things that people are carrying around with them. We should be talking about it. Especially at a time like this."

Wynen's work has gained international interest, an excerpt recently being selected and performed as part of Titchfield Festival Theatre's New Song Writers Concert in Hampshire, United Kingdom.

After a successful season at The Motley Bauhaus in January, You're a Catch! Why are you Single? is excited to be back - bigger and better than ever.

This show is for anyone who is, or has ever been, SINGLE!

4th - 8th October 2022 | Tues - Fri 7:00pm, Sat 2:00pm & 7:00pm

Tickets: $30 Full, $27 Concession, $20 Mob Tix

Venue: Theatre Works - 14 Acland St, St Kilda

TO BOOK TICKETS visit melbournefringe.com.au or call (03) 9660 9666


