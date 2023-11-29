Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

The Internationally Acclaimed French Production PIAF! To Tour Australia In 2024

The Australian tour will open in Melbourne on 17 May followed by Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Brisbane. 

Nov. 29, 2023

With more than 600 performances in over 50 countries and a million tickets sold, Piaf! The Show is the biggest French Musical success in the world since 2015 and it is coming to Australia in 2024. Starring Nathalie Lermitte, the Australian tour will open in Melbourne on 17 May followed by Sydney, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Brisbane. 

Conceived and directed by Gil Marsalla, Piaf! The Show is unanimously considered by Edith Piaf's closefriends, such as Ginou Richer, Edith Piaf's private secretary, Germaine Ricord, her friend, and above all Charles Dumont who wrote over 30 songs with Piaf including Je, ne regette rien.

and fellow performer and collaborator Charles Aznavour, as: «...the most beautiful tribute ever produced on Edith Piaf's career...».

Piaf! Le Spectacle has sold out at Carnegie Hall in New York the Olympia in Paris and major venues across Europe and The Americas' 

This celebrated production tells the story of Edith Piaf's career through her unforgettable songs including Le vie en rose in an original scenography and projections of images of Edith Piaf never published before.

Singing is certainly a true vocation for Nathalie Lermitte. Indeed, at the age of six, she started performing. The day she turned eighteen was also the day she released her first album «Tu es tout ce que j'aime», two singles of which sold over 400,000 copies. In 1995 she opened for Michel Leeb at the Olympia with Herbert Léonard.  At the same time, Nathalie Lermitte also recorded numerous theme songs for television series and cartoons.

1989 marked her first steps in musical comedy: she was hired to play the role of Cristal in «Starmania», which she performed for three years at the Théâtre Marigny in Paris and then on a national tour, ending in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. This was followed by a succession of roles in musicals in which she often played the role of Edith Piaf.

In 2018, she joined Piaf! The show and has enjoyed worldwide success.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DETAILS

Venues:

Melbourne 17 & 18 May The Palms at Crown 

Sydney 23 May State Theatre

Adelaide 25 May Norwood Concert Hall

Gold Coast 30 May The Star Gold Coast

Brisbane 31 May The Tivoli




