Jul. 7, 2019  

The Dobre Brothers Will Tour Australia

Lucas, Marcus, Cyrus and Darius are the Dobre Brothers, YouTube personalities with 14 MILLION subscribers, who have amassed over 2 BILLION YouTube views.

Delivering an amazingly diverse range of content including pranks, skits, gymnastics, stunts and crazy challenges, the award winning Dobre Brothers have developed a massive and loyal following since Marcus and Lucas become Vine sensations in 2015.

As well as witnessing an exciting show full of music, dance, lols and audience participation, fans will have the opportunity to meet the Dobre Brothers with three different levels of VIP experience available.

The Dobre Brothers - Live at Last!

  • MELBOURNE Goldfields Friday September 27
  • BRISBANE Eatons Saturday September 28
  • SYDNEY Enmore Theatre Sunday September 29
  • ADELAIDE The Gov Wednesday October 2
  • PERTH Astor Theatre Thursday October 3
  • On sale Tuesday July 9, 9am AEST

Pre-sale sign up http://davidroywilliams.com/dobresignup/

Tour page http://davidroywilliams.com/tours/dobrebrothers/



