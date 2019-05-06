The Choir Of Hard Knocks Presents SEASONS OF LOVE at Melbourne Town Hall

The Choir of Hard Knocks has a unique and inspiring story of Australia's most unlikely musical phenomenon - they are the only artists in Australian music history to have been awarded an ARIA, Platinum and Gold records, a Logie and a Helpmann award.

From their first rehearsal in 2007, the Choir of Hard Knocks has been led by their Founding Artistic Director Dr Jonathon Welch AM. On Sunday June 2nd the Choir of Hard Knocks say goodbye to Jonathon in SEASONS OF LOVE at Melbourne Town Hall, commencing at 2pm.

This concert also features our hilarious Special Guest MC - Jan Van De Stool, Danielle Matthews, Play It Forward massed community choirs AND SPECIAL SURPRISE GUESTS! Don't miss out, tickets are on sale now, starting at $28. All proceeds will go to keep the Choir of Hard Knocks singing.

The Choir of Hard Knocks have performed in Australia's most prestigious venues alongside the cream of Australian musical talent, and are still one of the most sort after and celebrated acts in Australia today. From their earliest rehearsals and performances, it was obvious that the Choir members not only came from special backgrounds and circumstances, but also that their talents and unique and vibrant sound would lead them to many wonderful performance invitations.

From their first sell out public concerts at Melbourne Town Hall in March 2007, the Choir has performed extensively throughout Melbourne;

· Vodafone Arena with Judith Durham and Karen Knowles

· Sidney Myer Music Bowl for Carols By Candlelight for Channel 9

· Hamer Hall with Kate Ceberano and Carl Riseley - for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival in "Let's Do It" - a Billie Holiday Tribute

· Iwaki Auditorium, ABC Studios Southbank

· The MCG singing the National Anthem for the Dream Team AFL match in 2008

· Melbourne Zoo's Twilight series

· Crown Casino

...as well as many local and regional Performing Arts Centres. Seen as an iconic part of Melbourne's rich and diverse community, the Choir were invited to appear on the lead float for City of Melbourne's 60th anniversary Moomba Parade. The Choir has undertaken dozens of performances for government and welfare agencies, community groups, and for corporate entertainment.

The Choir has also performed to sell out audiences at the Sydney Opera House in 2007, and at Parliament House, Canberra by special invitation of the then Prime Minister The Hon. Kevin Rudd. Also at the launch of St Vincent's Door Knock Appeal at Theatre Royal, Canberra in 2008. TV credits include ABC, Sixty Minutes, Mornings with Kerrie-Anne, 9am for Channel Ten, Carols By Candlelight and the Women's Weekly 2014 Christmas special for Channel 9.

The search for the choir's new musical director has begun in earnest. Purchasing tickets to the 'Seasons of Love' concert is a great way to support the choir on their new journey and to keep them singing well into the future.

www.choirofhardknocks.org.au





