The Big HOO-HAA to Present THUNDERDOME This Month

The Big HOO-HAA will present Thunderdome this month.



An Australian improv comedy institution for over 20 years, the Big HOO-HAA grew from its Perth roots in 2023, spread to Melbourne in 2010, and now resides across the seas in Wellington New Zealand! But therein lies a question on everyone’s minds: which faction Hoo-Haa’s the BEST?



Then carries across the summer winds, an epic cry heralds the answer to that ultimate question – “Thunderdome!... Thunderdome!...”



Making its Melbourne International Comedy Festival debut, Thunderdome pits the three sibling against each other in a high-octane improve challenge arena! Each night they will battle it out for your laughter to collect as many points as possible, granting them the right to a faceoff in the bombastic Grand Finale. The best of the best will fight for glory, but in the end, only one improvising supergroup will rule the wasteland…

Choose your allegiance, and rally behind them as they traverse this tournament of terror.

March 27th – March 31

10:15pm-11:15pm

DoubleTree by Hilton

270 Flinders St

Melbourne VIC 3000