The Big HOO-HAA! Improv Comedy Show Returns to The Butterfly Club

Fast, furious and funny, The Big HOO-HAA! is the show that began the burgeoning careers of Tim Minchin and Claire Hooper. Flying by the seat of their pants there's no script and no stopping them as The Big HOO-HAA! ensemble fuses quick-witted improvisation with live music to create an original comedy show based entirely on your suggestions.



Hosted by The Butterfly Club in the heart of Melbourne's CBD, two teams, The Hearts and The Bones, battle for comedic supremacy before your very eyes. Armed with only a handful of props, they leave no song unsung, no joke undelivered and no pun unpunished in their mad dash for the punch line.

Running in Perth since its creation by impro guru Sam Longley back in 2002, The Big HOO HAA! arrived in Melbourne in July 2010 where it quickly became the go-to for audiences seeking a riotous alternative to traditional comedy nights. Now in its ninth year and firmly established as a prime-time, city-centre fixture, The Big HOO HAA! is on a sell-out streak with packed houses laughing it up every Friday night. Come and see what all the hype is about!

Dates: Every Friday

Time: 8pm

Cost: $25-29

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

www.hoohaamelbourne.com.au





