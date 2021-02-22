The Australian National Academy of Music Announces THE ANAM SET

The Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) has announced The ANAM Set, an ambitious project that will see 67 Australian composers working in close partnership with ANAM's 67 musicians to create 67 new solo/duo Australian works to be premiered between September and November 2021.

In addition to creating over six hours of new Australian music, this project (made possible by support from the Commonwealth Government's RISE fund) seeks to provide each ANAM musician with the experience of collaborating with a composer to produce a new work that compliments and enriches their musical strengths.

Schedule:

February 2021 - Composers confirmed

March 2021 - Composers paired with musicians

June - September 2021 (depending on performance date) - Delivery of scores/parts

September - November 2021 - Public performances and recordings

The Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) is dedicated to training the most exceptional classical musicians - aged 17-27 years - from Australia and New Zealand. ANAM provides an intense studio-based program of individually-tailored lessons, classes, coaching, seminars and rehearsals, which underpins the only professional performance training program in Australia, and one of the few in the world. Founded in 1995, ANAM is funded by a mix of Commonwealth Government funding and private fundraising revenue and is currently training 67 of the country's most outstanding musicians.

Learn more at https://anam.com.au/theanamset.