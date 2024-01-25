The Australian Musical Theatre Academy to Offer Masterclasses for Aspiring Musical Theatre Performers

Auditions close on February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre Photo 1 Review: GREASE THE MUSICAL at Her Majesty's Theatre
Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & Mor Photo 2 Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & More
Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 3 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March Photo 4 A NIGHT WITH MATTEO BOCELLI - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024 Kicks Off This March

The Australian Musical Theatre Academy to Offer Masterclasses for Aspiring Musical Theatre Performers

There's a reason she's become known in the media as a 'musical theatre star-maker'. A leading lady of the theatre in her own right, Queenie van de Zandt is also the co-founder of the renowned performing arts training institution - The Australian Musical Theatre Academy otherwise known as AMTA and over the past 24 years, alongside her own busy career as a performer, Queenie has been regularly touring around Australia teaching her unique audition and musical theatre performance technique to hundreds of students, with many of her former pupils going on to long careers in musical theatre.

Her former students read like a Who's Who of musical theatre: Amy Lehpamer (& Juliet), Lucy Maunder (Chicago), Jack Chambers (Mary Poppins), Kerrie Anne Greenland (Miss Saigon), Liam Head (Wicked), Emily Nkomo (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), Hanlon Innocent (ELVIS - the Revolution), Esther Hannaford (Into the Woods), Bianca Bruce (Mamma Mia), Elisha Villa (Midnight - the Musical), Carmel Rodrigues (Hairspray) and Alana Tranter (Beauty & the Beast), to name just a few.

With musical theatre once again flourishing in theatres across Australia, including Aussie-penned hits like Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day, Kate Miller Heidke & Keir Nuttell's Bananaland and Eddie Perfect's Beetlejuice, AMTA is once again running their renowned Musical Theatre Intensive Weekly Masterclass Courses to train up the next generation of musical theatre stars.

Queenie has enlisted the help of legendary musical theatre performer and leading Sydney vocal coach Margi de Ferranti to help her gather 24 of Australia's most prominent musical directors, choreographers, performers, directors, casting & theatrical agents, vocal & accent coaches and theatre makers in Sydney and Melbourne to mentor aspiring musical theatre performers and help them on their way to professional success.

There are only 10 places in each masterclass, with 3 streams being offered - Professional (18+), Pre-Professional (13-17) and Youth (8-12).

"Margi and I and all the tutors can't wait to work with the next generation of diverse, innovative and enthralling performing artists and help them on their way to a professional career in musical theatre" says Queenie.

For more information and to audition for the masterclasses go to: www.amta.net.au. Auditions close Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Queenie van de Zandt is a multi-award-winning entertainer, educator and serenade(r), who has spent the past 30+ years working in musical theatre, plays, TV, and film, as well as writing and producing her own comedy and cabaret shows. She has toured extensively throughout Australia and Internationally and has been nominated for 21 theatre awards, including Helpmann, Sydney Theatre and Green Room awards for her performances, winning 7 times. Alongside her work as a performer, she runs the Australian Musical Theatre Academy, has taught at NIDA and VCA and over the past 20 years has garnered a reputation for being Australia's leading teacher of audition technique for musical theatre and cabaret, with her students now populating the professional arts industry.

EVENT DETAILS: 

Australian Musical Theatre Academy Presents The MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE WEEKLY MASTERCLASSES

Dates: Sundays | Running in Sydney & Melbourne (with a few places in each class set aside for participants from other cities & regions to attend online) | 11 Feb - 30 June (Melb) 7 July (Sept) 2024

For more information: go to www.amta.net.au or email: admin@amta.net.au



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour With Sights Set on Broadway and the W Photo
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour With Sights Set on Broadway and the West End

Metaverse of Magic, a new Australian interactive theatrical production is set to embark on an international tour, with its sights set on Broadway and London's West End, having concluded its successful premiere Australian tour.

2
Aric Yegudkin Helms New Show BALLROOM BLITZ on Australian Tour Photo
Aric Yegudkin Helms New Show BALLROOM BLITZ on Australian Tour

Experience the sensational new show 'Ballroom Blitz' as acclaimed Australian choreographer Aric Yegudkin takes you on a captivating journey through the world of ballroom dance. Don't miss this thrilling Victorian tour!

3
#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March Photo
#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March

You've watched the Eras Tour Film, you've listened to the albums, you've probably had at least 13 fights while defending Blondie herself, but have you spent an hour on a random teen's Livestream, breaking down every minute detail about he TCU (Taylor Cinematic Universe)?

4
CUDDLE An Intimate Dance Heist From Two Rising Stars Comes To Melbourne This February Photo
CUDDLE An Intimate Dance Heist From Two Rising Stars Comes To Melbourne This February

An intimate dance heist from two rising stars. A dynamic and difficult duel filled with surprises, CUDDLE ebbs and flows through the joyful and riotous to the inventive and technically brilliant.

More Hot Stories For You

#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March#SWIFTTOK Comes to The Motley Bauhaus in March
YENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next MonthYENTL Comes to the Malthouse Theatre Next Month
THEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This MonthTHEY CAME FROM URANUS Comes to the MC Showroom This Month
THE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairsTHE INHERITANCE Will Make Australian Premiere at fortyfivedownstairs

Videos

MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE Loads In At Regent Theatre Melbourne
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia Video
Inside the Sing-a-Long Performance of MOULIN ROUGE! in Australia
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne Video
Watch Highlights From GET TECHNICAL! - Behind the Curtain of MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical in Melbourne
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
House of the Heart in Australia - Melbourne House of the Heart
Chinese Museum Melbourne (2/15-3/10)
Transwoman Kills Influencer in Australia - Melbourne Transwoman Kills Influencer
La Mama Courthouse (1/27-2/04)
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-3/07)VIDEOS
Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Melbourne Much Ado About Nothing
Central Park (2/17-3/10)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You