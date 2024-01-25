The Australian Musical Theatre Academy to Offer Masterclasses for Aspiring Musical Theatre Performers

There's a reason she's become known in the media as a 'musical theatre star-maker'. A leading lady of the theatre in her own right, Queenie van de Zandt is also the co-founder of the renowned performing arts training institution - The Australian Musical Theatre Academy otherwise known as AMTA and over the past 24 years, alongside her own busy career as a performer, Queenie has been regularly touring around Australia teaching her unique audition and musical theatre performance technique to hundreds of students, with many of her former pupils going on to long careers in musical theatre.

Her former students read like a Who's Who of musical theatre: Amy Lehpamer (& Juliet), Lucy Maunder (Chicago), Jack Chambers (Mary Poppins), Kerrie Anne Greenland (Miss Saigon), Liam Head (Wicked), Emily Nkomo (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical), Hanlon Innocent (ELVIS - the Revolution), Esther Hannaford (Into the Woods), Bianca Bruce (Mamma Mia), Elisha Villa (Midnight - the Musical), Carmel Rodrigues (Hairspray) and Alana Tranter (Beauty & the Beast), to name just a few.

With musical theatre once again flourishing in theatres across Australia, including Aussie-penned hits like Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day, Kate Miller Heidke & Keir Nuttell's Bananaland and Eddie Perfect's Beetlejuice, AMTA is once again running their renowned Musical Theatre Intensive Weekly Masterclass Courses to train up the next generation of musical theatre stars.

Queenie has enlisted the help of legendary musical theatre performer and leading Sydney vocal coach Margi de Ferranti to help her gather 24 of Australia's most prominent musical directors, choreographers, performers, directors, casting & theatrical agents, vocal & accent coaches and theatre makers in Sydney and Melbourne to mentor aspiring musical theatre performers and help them on their way to professional success.

There are only 10 places in each masterclass, with 3 streams being offered - Professional (18+), Pre-Professional (13-17) and Youth (8-12).

"Margi and I and all the tutors can't wait to work with the next generation of diverse, innovative and enthralling performing artists and help them on their way to a professional career in musical theatre" says Queenie.

For more information and to audition for the masterclasses go to: www.amta.net.au. Auditions close Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Queenie van de Zandt is a multi-award-winning entertainer, educator and serenade(r), who has spent the past 30+ years working in musical theatre, plays, TV, and film, as well as writing and producing her own comedy and cabaret shows. She has toured extensively throughout Australia and Internationally and has been nominated for 21 theatre awards, including Helpmann, Sydney Theatre and Green Room awards for her performances, winning 7 times. Alongside her work as a performer, she runs the Australian Musical Theatre Academy, has taught at NIDA and VCA and over the past 20 years has garnered a reputation for being Australia's leading teacher of audition technique for musical theatre and cabaret, with her students now populating the professional arts industry.

EVENT DETAILS:

Australian Musical Theatre Academy Presents The MUSICAL THEATRE INTENSIVE WEEKLY MASTERCLASSES

Dates: Sundays | Running in Sydney & Melbourne (with a few places in each class set aside for participants from other cities & regions to attend online) | 11 Feb - 30 June (Melb) 7 July (Sept) 2024

For more information: go to www.amta.net.au or email: admin@amta.net.au