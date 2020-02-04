The Audience Are The Stars Of Character Comedy Show THE PAGEANT At MICF

Two Bored Beryls make their MICF debut in The Pageant - a children's beauty pageant that is most definitely not for children.

Former pageant darling Victoria Beauvoir and her long-term devotee Roger Seahorse are keeping the beauty pageant dream alive, right here in Melbourne. Their lifelong mission to show the true power of pageantry is culminating in this very prestigious, glamorous and completely self-funded affair.

Created and performed by Laura Trenerry - Melbourne's comedy darling from The Travelling Sisters - and Brisbane's mainstage theatre crush Patrick Dwyer.

The competition has never been tougher, the teeth have never been whiter and the hair has never been bigger! But who will take home the crown?

At Melbourne Fringe audience members were ready to give everything they had to snatch the crown for themselves! Leave your name, age and gender identity at the door because The Pageant is a world unto itself; prepare to sing, strut and hoola hoop your way to the top.

The Pageant is a high stakes drag character comedy exploring beauty, devotion and fighting for your dreams, no matter what the cost!

Two Bored Beryls are made up of Patrick Dywer and Laura Trenerry whose years of collaboration and play have culminated in their first duo comedy show. Laura is one third of multi-award winning comedy trio The Travelling Sisters, who have performed their character sketch shows all over the world picking up accolades such as Best Comedy at Melbourne Fringe 2017, nominated Best Newcomer at MICF 2017 and nominated Most Outstanding Ensemble at the New Zealand Fringe Festival 2018. She is also a director, writer, independent producer and facilitates comedy and theatre workshops.

Patrick's most recent works include Hedonsim's Second Album at La Boite Indie, written by David Burton and Claire Christian and directed by Margi Brown Ash, Fewer Emergencies directed by Lucas Stibbard as a part of Awkward Conversation at Metro Arts, the closing ceremony of Woodford Folk Festival as a core performer and co-devisor. He appeared as Claudio in Queensland Theatre's 2016 production of Much Ado About Nothing and later that year performed in Oscar Theatre's Boy&Girl cabaret.

