Terry Swann Online Exhibition Opens Virtually from Forty Five Downstairs

Terry's love for the land has continually drawn her back to the Australian wilderness.

Forty Five Downstairs has announced the opening of our second Fragments exhibition, Kimberley to the Pilbara by Terry Swann. The exhibition of watercolour landscapes is available to view online at fortyfivedownstairs.com.

Terry's love for the land has continually drawn her back to the Australian wilderness, where she captures the diversity of the Australian landscape through her expressive and spontaneous style.

In Terry's words, "While I draw in a sketchbook and do note-taking, my passion is to paint in situ where I can use my emotional response to capture the essence of the landscape. During lockdown, I have used sketchbooks and memories of recent trips to the Kimberley and Pilbara to do this body of work."

Kimberley to the Pilbara explores the process of creating work that captures the ever-changing sounds and moods of the bush when there's no option but to stay at home.

You can join Terry for Kimberley to the Pilbara on Instagram at @fortyfivedownstairs , where a new stage of the journey will be released every Monday and Friday during the exhibition.

Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You