Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Australian Merchandise Locations Confirmed Ahead of Tour

The countdown is on for the start of the Australian leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, presented by Crown with the tour kicking off in just 11 days! In exciting news, the much-anticipated details for the official merchandise locations are now available.

Crown will host the first official Australian merchandise pop up on Tuesday 13 February from 9am-6pm at Crown Melbourne. As demand is expected to be high, fans will be required to reserve a spot for this first special pop up. Reservation bookings will begin on Wednesday 7 February 12noon AEDT via https://www.axs.com/au (until allocations are exhausted; please note, reservations will be issued on at first come, first served basis). Everyone attending the Crown merchandise pop up will need to have a reservation for a specific time slot, available for up to two people per booking. Reservations are free but non-transferrable and will be available in half-hour increments.

Successful reservations will be required to use the AXS app for entry. Download at the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Merchandise is available while supplies last – some items may sell out.

Can't make the Crown pop up? There are other options available for you!

The MCG merchandise presale days will occur Wednesday 14 February – Thursday 15 February from 10am – 6pm, near Gate 1 and Gate 5. On show days external merchandise stands will be open from 12noon until after the concert. Supplies are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Accor Stadium merchandise presale days will occur Wednesday 21 February – Thursday 22 February from 10am-6pm at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Dawn Fraser Avenue. On show days external merchandise stands will be open from 12noon until after the concert. Supplies are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Reservations are not required for the MCG and Accor Stadium merchandise presale days – simply turn up on the day.

You do not need to have a Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert ticket to access the Crown pop up or the venue presale merchandise locations, but you must have a confirmed reservation to attend the Crown pop up in Melbourne.

Additional merchandise locations will also be available (while supplies last) for concert ticket holders inside both venues during show times. Supplies are limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Australia, presented by Crown, will kick off on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne and 23 February 2024 in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter.

2024 Australian Merchandise Dates

February 13 Melbourne, Australia Official Merchandise Pop Up, Crown Melbourne*

February 14-15 Melbourne, Australia MCG Merchandise Presale

February 16-18 Melbourne, Australia MCG Merchandise Presale + show merchandise

February 21-22 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium Merchandise Presale

February 23-26 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium Merchandise Presale + show merchandise

*Crown Pop Up Reservation bookings begin on Wednesday 7 February 12noon AEDT via https://www.axs.com/au (until allocations exhausted; please note, reservations will be issued on a first come, first served basis).

2024 Australian Dates

February 16 Melbourne, Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

February 17 Melbourne, Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

February 18 Melbourne, Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

February 23 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

February 24 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

February 25 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

February 26 Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium